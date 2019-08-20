Don't miss
Bruce C. Huchzermeier
By Admin on August 20, 2019
Greece – August 14, 2019, age 64. Predeceased by his parents, Paul & Verna Huchzermeier; & sister, Sharon Madonia. Survived by his children, Stacy and Robert (Abigail) Huchzermeier; grandchildren, Ashley & Matthew Huchzermeier; brother, Marvin (Joni) Huchzermeier; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Friends are invited to call Thursday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue in Hilton, where his Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM.