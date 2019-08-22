Linda M. Logan

Churchville – Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Predeceased by father, Kenneth Milner Sr. Survived by her mother, Thelma Milner; sons, Shane (Jessica) and Chris; grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah and Jonah; siblings, Kenneth Jr. (Delores) and Rex (Gail); special Croatian daughter, Jelena; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Linda enjoyed many years being a Nurse and caregiver.

Friends may call Friday 11 AM – 12 Noon at First Presbyterian Church in Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester, 14624. Funeral Service to follow 12 Noon at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association .