Sandra E. Stone (Donohue) (Stamp)

Brockport – Passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husbands Lyman Stamp and Leon Stone, parents Owen and Marion Donohue, grandson Andrew Stamp, daughter-in-law Michele Stamp, 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her sons Douglas Stamp (Sherry), and Timothy Stamp, grandchildren Catelin Stamp (Corey) and Cory Stamp, brother CJ (Patricia) Donohue and many other loving family members.

Family will receive friends on Saturday August 24th from 10-11 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the American Cancer Society .