Adrian VandenBerg

Hilton – August 20, 2019 at age 83. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sietske VandenBerg; children, Lynda, Michael (Stephanie), & Eric (Janet) VandenBerg; grandchildren, Gerrit, & Joel Mora, Molly, Benjamin, Lillian, Audrey, & Seth VandenBerg, Kyle, Jason, Kellie, Eric, & Thomas Avery, Carly, Caleb, & Carin Sherwood.

A Celebration of his Life will take place in the near future at the convenience of the family. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heritage Christian Services (Peter and Jobina Bruinsma Fund), 275 Kenneth Dr., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14623. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.