Beverly Hunt Brazill

Age 87, died July 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her first and second husbands, James Edrie Hunt and David W. Brazill. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Joseph Arnold of Spencerport. She worked for the Spencerport School District for 17 years, retired to Florida in 1992, then moved to California in 2010. She is survived by her loving daughters Valerie Hunt (Cliff Anderson) of Tempe, AZ and Adrienne Hunt Kelly of Mission Viejo, CA, along with step Brazill children Joanne (Ken) Greer of Katy, TX; Eileen (Jerry) Combs of Columbia, TN; David W. Brazill Jr. of El Sobrante, CA; Richard (Marlene) Brazill of Murrysville, PA; and five step grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life, which is open to all her friends and family, will be held Saturday, September 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ogden Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2400 South Union Street, Spencerport. Contributions can be made to Salvation Army, Doctors Without Borders or Keuka College in her memory. For more info and condolences: https://luvbev.blogspot.com.