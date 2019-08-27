Don't miss
Carla J. Molinari
By Admin on August 27, 2019
Chili – Monday, August 19, 2019, age 70. Predeceased by parents, Vincent and Marie Molinari. Survived by her partner of 34 years, Lisa Young; and a loving extended family.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Carla’s name to the Aurora House.