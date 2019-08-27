Don't miss
- There’s still time to take part in the Canalway ChallengePosted 1 day ago
- Saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith, Jr. kicks off Brockport Fine Arts seasonPosted 1 day ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 1 week ago
- Entries sought for Erie Canalway Photo ContestPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Mayor addresses bridge closure issuesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Beware of fraud targeting seniorsPosted 2 weeks ago
Dianne (Flagler) Rath
By Admin on August 27, 2019
Brockport – August 9, 2019, age 81. Predeceased by her husband, Larry (2001). Survived by her children, Timothy (Shelley) Rath, Becky (Scott) Marquart & Robin (Thomas) De Brita; & her 7 grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Joseph & Gabriel DeBrita, Tiffany (Tim) Saunders, Delaney & Greyson Rath.
Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday, August 31 at 2 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin. Private Burial Lakeside Cemetery, Hamlin.
Donations in memory of Dianne to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Road N., Hamlin, NY 14464 or Hospice of Orleans County,14080 NY-31, Albion, NY 14411.