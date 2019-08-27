Dianne (Flagler) Rath

Brockport – August 9, 2019, age 81. Predeceased by her husband, Larry (2001). Survived by her children, Timothy (Shelley) Rath, Becky (Scott) Marquart & Robin (Thomas) De Brita; & her 7 grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Joseph & Gabriel DeBrita, Tiffany (Tim) Saunders, Delaney & Greyson Rath.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday, August 31 at 2 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin. Private Burial Lakeside Cemetery, Hamlin.

Donations in memory of Dianne to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Road N., Hamlin, NY 14464 or Hospice of Orleans County,14080 NY-31, Albion, NY 14411.