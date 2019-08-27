Edward H. Jensen

Rochester – Peacefully passed Friday, August 16, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by his parents, Ret. Deputy Chief Henry and Dorothy Jensen; and wives, Marian Kraft Jensen and Leona Farley Jensen. Survived by his son, David (Kathleen) Jensen; adored grandchildren, Tina (Brandon) Sosa and Summer Jensen; beloved great-grandson, Brandon A. Sosa II. He is also survived by ex-wife, Marva Turner. Ed was a proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, former Rochester Police Officer, retired Kodak Supervisor, devoted Rotarian and a Paul Harris Award Recipient.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, August 31st, 1-4 PM. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rochester Rotary, 180 Linden Oaks, Suite 200, Rochester, NY 14625 in Ed’s honor.