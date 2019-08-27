- There’s still time to take part in the Canalway ChallengePosted 1 day ago
Eugene Gepert
Conesus – Aug. 21, 2019. Eugene Gepert, 98. Predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Helen, 2016. Survived by his daughter, Lorraine (Richard) LeBeau; grandchildren, Rick (Keri Lyn) and Marc (Melissa) LeBeau, Tracy (Michael) Morin and Michael (Sharyn) Rademacher; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; He was also predeceased by his parents, John & Mary (Palucki) Gepert; his daughter, Eileen Rademacher; his son, Donald Gepert and granddaughter, Heather Rademacher, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann & Clarence Hruby.
No prior calling. Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass FRI., August 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Geneseo. Those wishing may contribute to American Diabetes Association in Eugene’s memory.