Leonard W. Gross

Hilton – August 20, 2019, age 79. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy [Morrow] Gross; his sons, Terance (Karen Lewandowski) and Timothy Gross; grandson, Shawn Warren: sisters, Beverly (Scott) Snyder, Cheryl Dony and Roberta Gross; and 3 nieces and a nephew.

All are invited to attend Leonard’s Graveside Service, Wednesday at 2:30 PM at Parma Union Cemetery.

Consider a contribution in memory of Leonard to Lollypop Farm. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton, NY.