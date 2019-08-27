Lucy K. Williamson

Churchville – Died peacefully at the age of 63. Predeceased by parents, Boleslaw and Alfreda Kucko; sister, Krystyna Scharvogel. Survived by loving husband, John Williamson; son, James; sisters, Barbara (Mark) Borgus, Maggie (Aaron) Horton, a large extended family and many loving friends. For further information please visit walkerbrothersfh.com

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 4-8PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul, 11 N. Main St., Churchville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hildebrandt Care Center, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623 in Lucy’s memory.