Mary F. Orbaker

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Thursday August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her brother Harold Nash. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years; Dr. Eugene Orbaker, sons Daniel (Darlene), Thomas (Brandy), grandchildren Colton (Kayla), Caleb (Margaret), Jacob and Amelia “Molly”, 2 great grandchildren Leah and Lucas, sister-in-law Lorraine Nash, nieces and nephews. Mary retired in 2014 from teaching.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday August 26th, 3 PM at Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave. Brockport. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to your favorite charity in Mary’s memory.