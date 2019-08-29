- There’s still time to take part in the Canalway ChallengePosted 5 days ago
Dr. Arden L. Travis
Spencerport: Born 1/3/1920, Deceased August 15, 2019 at age 99. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Jean. He is survived by his children, David (Melanie) Travis, Ruth (Cass) Stacy; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister-in-law and five nephews. Arden was a WWII Navy Veteran and a professor at the R.I.T. College of Business. For more information visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
No Prior Visitation. All are invited to attend Arden’s Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 pm at the Park Ridge Free Methodist Church, 10 Straub Road in Greece. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations for Bibles would be gratefully received in his memory through Gideons International, www.gideons.org