Parma – August 26, 2019. Earl C. Conte, 90. Predeceased by his wife, Anita, 2009. Survived by his son, Bruce Conte and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his sister, Ruth Gross. Earl was a proud US Marine Corps Korean Veteran.

Friends are invited to call Sunday 12-1 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC. 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 1 PM. Interment with Military Honors at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Toys For Tots in Earl’s memory.