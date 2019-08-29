Don't miss
Glyne A. McWilliams
By Admin on August 29, 2019
Died June 7 in Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by wife Joanne; daughter Jennifer Pursy and Holley; brothers Jim, Russ, Tom and Butch; sisters Donna Warner and Karen Baxter; several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Willow Inn on September 15 at 11 a.m.