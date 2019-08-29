John E. Kagel

Hilton – August 26, 2019, age 88. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Zyllene (Hall); his children, Robin (Bubba) Mallini, Debbie (Wayne) Converse, Diane (John) Boothe, John (Pamela) and Mark (Susan) Kagel; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call Saturday from 11 AM – 1 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Military Honors Burial will follow in Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John to Veterans Outreach Center, 49 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.