Anita Marie McNeely

Churchville – August 27, 2019, at age 62. Pre-deceased by her mother and father, Shirley and William McNeely; grandparents, Gertrude and William McNeely; Mr. & Mrs. Sarah Gertner; half-sister, Paula Banker. She is survived by her children: Stephen Ginovsky III and his significant other Victoria Smith, Shannon (Kevin) Russell, Shawn (Lisa) Earle, Wendy Earle Magoffin; sister, Renee (Anthony) McNeely Dachille; brother, Bill McNeely. She also has 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. To light a candle of remembrance, visit: walkerbrothersfh.com.

Anita’s visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10am – 12pm, followed by her funeral service at 12pm all at the funeral home, 21 S Main St, Churchville. Interment in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Family & Friends are invited to a reception, after the service and burial, at the home of Stephen Ginovsky III.