Russell F. Wright

Hilton – August 28, 2019, age 87. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Arlene Wright; his children, Thomas (Joan) Wright, Gail (David) Starkweather, Shari (David) Rotoli; his sister, Marion Herbstsommer; sister-in-law, Mary Wright; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Roscoe Wright and his sister, Vivian Monogan;

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Service will take place at 7 PM. Interment will be held Friday at 11 AM at Parma Union Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Veterans Outreach.