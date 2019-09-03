Don't miss
Ruth A. Richards
By Admin on September 3, 2019
Chili – Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Predeceased by husband, David Sr.; survived by her children, Andrea Matoushek and David Richards. Ruth was a retiree from the Chili Paul Wegmans.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shepherd Home, 1959 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526.