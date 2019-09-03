Stephen A. Friedman “Chas”

Rochester – Saturday, August 24, 2019 at age 87. Predeceased by his wife, Lucy, brother, Raymond Friedman and sister, Evelyn Friedman. Survived by his children, Rosanne (Paul) Klingler, Stephen (Sandy) Friedman, Christopher Friedman, Theresa (Jim) Gardner, Patrick (Stacie) Friedman, Joseph (Penny) Friedman and Lisa (Ray) O’Dell; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Steven) Kovalchik and Catherine (Paul) Janshego; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Steve “Chas” will be forever remembered for his kindness, compassion and devotion to his family. He was a gifted horticulturist and landscape designer, designing many commercial properties around the Rochester area. His love of plants, trees and life have inspired a generation.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornell University, School of the Integrative Plant Science Horticulture Section, Attn: Andrea Gilbert, 328 Plant Science Building, 236 Tower Rd., Ithaca, NY 14853.