Bonnie M. (Spitz) Eggleston

Hilton – September 1, 2019, age 76. Survived by her children, David (Tracy) Ramble, Iowa, Roderic (Kelly) Ramble, Hilton, Rhonda (Keith) Bates, Spencerport; grandchildren, Courtney (Livio) Ciciotti, Victor, Jason (Ashley) Ramble, Spencerport, Derek Lee & his fiancé, Rachel Piccaretto, Greece, Nicole (Tommy) Armstrong, Hamlin, Cheyenne Bates & her companion, Connor Purvis, Watertown, NY, Hunter Bates, Spencerport; great-grandchildren, André & Nora Ciciotti, Clayton & Cooper Ramble, Victoria Lee & Mackenzie Armstrong. Predeceased by her husband, Bill and a brother, William Spitz.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association,160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton, NY 14468.