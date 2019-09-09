Scott D. Rightmyer

Brockport – Passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 6, 2019 at the age of 78. Predeceased by his parents John and Anna Mae Rightmyer. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Geri, his sons Scott Jr. and Jason (Jaime), grandchildren Josie and Jake and was guardian for Zak Marrow.

Scott worked for General Electric and retired from the Village of Brockport as the Clerk/Treasurer.

Family will receive friends on Saturday September 14 from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 west Ave., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a charity of your choice in Scott’s memory.