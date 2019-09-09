Sherry Rose (Halpin) Scorse

Chili – Thursday, September 5, 2019 at age 54. Born October 11, 1964. Predeceased by her mother, Aileen “Gayle” (Simpson) Durst; sister, Donna Presley. She is survived by her father, Harold S. Halpin; siblings, Mark (Dawn) Miller, Bryan (Carolyn) Miller, Karen J. Miller, Gregory (Teresa) Halpin, Kevin (Kayleen) Halpin and Helyna Haussler; Nieces and Nephews, Brittany, Marshal, Bryan and Travis Miller, Waylon, Whitney and Lindsay Presley, Carter, Cameron and Cole Halpin. Along with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and great nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends may call Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport, NY 14559, where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery, 330 S. Union Street, Spencerport, NY 14559.