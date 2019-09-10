Dan Acchione

Greece – Age 94, passed away suddenly, 9/6/2019. Dan was predeceased by several half brothers & sisters & also his wife, Sue in 1998. He is survived by his loving wife, Carm & several nieces & nephews.

No prior calling hours. Dan’s Mass will be held Wednesday 9/11/19 at 10:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 2400 W. Ridge Rd. Rochester. Entombment will follow with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

