Larry R. Cumming Jr.

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving parents Larry R. Cummings Sr. and Jacqueline (Les) Mandracchia, brother Timothy (Ammie) Cummings, nephews Owen, Brayden and Jameson Cummings, grandmothers Dolores Kearney and Alice Cummings, several aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends Aleshia Stevenson, Brendan Cieslinski and Al Crocetta.

Family will receive friends on Friday September 13th from 3-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Larry’s memory to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St. Brockport.