Beatrice B. Trembeth

Hilton – Sept. 7, 2019. Bea Trembeth, 92. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Trembeth, 2008; and her siblings, Jane & Robert. Survived by her daughters, Linda Frankenberger (Frank Hopkins), Shari (Peter) Munding and Susan (Dale) Lerkins; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call Sunday from 1:30-3 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 3 PM after calling. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to The Jewish Home in her memory.