Richard J. “Burly” Burlingham

Spencerport – September 9, 2019, at age 85. Pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Joyce T. Burlingham. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Burlingham and Lori Burlingham; Grandson, Dale (Jessica) Vanvorst. Richard is an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He is a Kodak retiree.

Richard’s funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5pm at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 3233 W. Ridge Rd. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY, 14618, in Richard’s memory.