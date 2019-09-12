F. Stanley Johnson

Churchville – September 10, 2019, at age 93. Pre-deceased by his wife of 50 years, Doris Johnson; granddaughter, Christina Speares. He is survived by his wife, Judith Johnson; children: Gail (Timothy) Speares, Gary (Judyann) Johnson; 7 grandchildren: Michael (Karen) Piper, Matthew Piper, Elizabeth (Brett) Robinson, Patricia (John) Noel, Stephanie Johnson, Jessica (Francisco) Urbina, Kevin (Becca) Speares.; 10 great grandchildren. To light a candle of remembrance, visit: walkerbrothersfh.com.

Stan owned Churchville Insurance Agency for 50 years; was an avid golfer; a lifetime member of Riga Church; charter member of Churchville Moose Lodge; member of Churchville Masonic Lodge; and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Stan’s visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3pm – 7pm, at the funeral home, 21 S Main St, Churchville. His funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10am at First Congregational Church of Riga, 7057 Chili Riga Center Rd, Churchville, NY 14428. Internment in Riga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Riga in Stan’s memory.