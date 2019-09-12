Don't miss
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 4 days ago
- NYSDOT to host information session for proposed Route 104 projectPosted 4 days ago
- Nicholas J. Reid Memorial Blood Drive scheduled for September 13Posted 2 weeks ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 2 weeks ago
Jack C. Lawton
By Admin on September 12, 2019
Chili – Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at age 68. Predeceased by his brother, Richard Lawton. Survived by his children, Carrie (Gary) Talley and Joshua Lawton; grandson, Caiden Talley; sister, Deb (Bob) Post; brother, Bob Lawton; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 10 AM – 12 Noon. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.