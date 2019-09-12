Jack C. Lawton

Chili – Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at age 68. Predeceased by his brother, Richard Lawton. Survived by his children, Carrie (Gary) Talley and Joshua Lawton; grandson, Caiden Talley; sister, Deb (Bob) Post; brother, Bob Lawton; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 10 AM – 12 Noon. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice .