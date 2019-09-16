Hilton – Daniel Drew Rickman, 6-26-60 to 9-4-19. Beloved son of Will and Carolyn, brother to Will Jr. (Kathi) and Julie (Jim) Zelazny; loving Uncle to Kristina (Jathan) Payne, Amy Zimny, Victoria (Jonathan) Gotham, Kourtney (Joseph) Zelazny, and Trystan Sylvester (James Custer); Great Uncle to Skyler, Kaelyn & Jonny Gotham, Nathan & Makaela Zimny. Dan is also survived by Special Loving Friend Angel Tornatore, and many kind and caring friends in the Buck Collector’s Club International, little friend Emily Brownell, plus caring people too numerous to mention.

Dan loved nature, family horses and pets, music, driving tractors, snowmobiles, his 4-wheeler, large equipment, his Barracuda, Challenger, pickup and deer hunting. He worked several production jobs before and after brain surgery and subsequent treatment in 1984. He had also driven a garbage truck to which he had aspired since the age of three and installed asphalt driveways. Dan’s creative mind often found unique solutions to puzzling problems. And his delightful sense of humor was priceless.

Special gratitude to Lifetime therapists who diligently worked with Dan at home for 3 ½ years, those in Unity Hospital and on Friendship 3 West, Monroe Community Hospital who lovingly cared for Dan in his last months on Earth.

Precious memories of Dan will always be cherished and held close in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Visitation: Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton: FRIDAY, September 20, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial Service: SATURDAY, September 21 at Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Ave., Hilton NY 14468 at 10:00 a.m. with reception to follow.

Consider donations in memory of Dan to The Nature Conservancy of Central and Western New York or the National Park Foundation (NPF).