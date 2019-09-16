Eileen T. Jenkins

Chili – Monday, September 9, 2019 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Eric. Survived by her daughter, Chris (Tom) Hasman; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Hasman & Emily (Mike) Schaub; great-grandchildren, Annabelle & Dylan Schaub, Nora & Audrey Hasman.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. To read more about Eileen go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com