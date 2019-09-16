Don't miss
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 3 hours ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 3 hours ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 3 hours ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 1 week ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 2 weeks ago
Eileen T. Jenkins
By Admin on September 16, 2019
Chili – Monday, September 9, 2019 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Eric. Survived by her daughter, Chris (Tom) Hasman; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Hasman & Emily (Mike) Schaub; great-grandchildren, Annabelle & Dylan Schaub, Nora & Audrey Hasman.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. To read more about Eileen go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com