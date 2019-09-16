Georg Maurer

Greece – On September 12, 2019. Predeceased by daughter, Katharina E. and wife, Katharina (2018). He is survived by his son, Georg R. Maurer; sister-in-law, Helena Maurer; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Lane) on Monday 10:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by Funeral Service at 12:30 PM in Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Falls Cemetery.