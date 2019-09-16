Lattimore Physical Therapy of Hilton lost a great friend, co-worker and physical therapist.

Kevin C. Bushnell, age 34, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 in Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his bedside after a courageous battle with complications of a rare cancer known as NUT Midline Carcinoma.

He was born May 15, 1985 in Utica, New York, a son of Jon P. and Linda (Schieffer) Bushnell and was a 2003 graduate of V.V.S. School and received his master’s degree in physical therapy in 2008 from Nazareth College of Rochester. Kevin was employed as a physical therapist with Lattimore Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Hilton until the time of his diagnosis.

Kevin enjoyed playing and following a variety of sports including running, golf, soccer, college football and basketball (an avid Syracuse fan). He also enjoyed participating in fundraising events for others.

Surviving are his parents, Jon P. and Linda Bushnell of Sherrill; brother, Daniel S. Bushnell of Hopewell, PA; paternal grandfather Charles D. Bushnell of Utica; two nephews, Ronald J. and William C. Bushnell of Hopewell, PA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends in the Rochester area.

Calling hours were held August 4 at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., Sherrill, NY. Burial August 5 in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In memory of Kevin, donations can be sent to either NUT Midline Carcinoma Research, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to a memorial fund in Kevin’s name that will be used to fund an annual scholarship for a physical therapy student at Nazareth College who demonstrates Kevin’s hardworking, generous and compassionate personality at: Nazareth College, Attn: Development Office, 4245 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618 for the Kevin C. Bushnell Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.