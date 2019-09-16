Lyeth D. Henderson

Holley – Passed away peacefully on Friday September 13, 2019 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his sons Gary and Curtis and his sister Lois Gerlach. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis “Pat”, children Denise, Constance (Richard) Peterson, Cheryl (Dan) Korn and Philip (Holly) Henderson, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and several nieces and nephews.

Lyeth was a proud Korean War Veteran and a 22-year member of SUNY Brockport Campus Police.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday September 19th, 3 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may contribute to Honor Flight in Lyeth’s memory.