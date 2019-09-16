- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 3 hours ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 3 hours ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 3 hours ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 1 week ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 2 weeks ago
Marsha C. Kellenberger
N. Chili – Friday, September 13, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by her grandparents, William and Anna Wolfe and parents, John and Marjorie Samon. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John; children, Kristine (Daniel) Curto, John Jr., Michael (Nettie) and Mary Katherine (Scott) Kellenberger-Warax; grandchildren, Brett, Alec (Lauren), Larissa, Kody, Savannah, Bailey, Madison and Hunter; sister, Sylvia Samon; brother-in-law, David Charles Kellenberger; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. or Kidney Foundation.