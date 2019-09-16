Marsha C. Kellenberger

N. Chili – Friday, September 13, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by her grandparents, William and Anna Wolfe and parents, John and Marjorie Samon. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John; children, Kristine (Daniel) Curto, John Jr., Michael (Nettie) and Mary Katherine (Scott) Kellenberger-Warax; grandchildren, Brett, Alec (Lauren), Larissa, Kody, Savannah, Bailey, Madison and Hunter; sister, Sylvia Samon; brother-in-law, David Charles Kellenberger; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. or Kidney Foundation.