Neale Sweetman

Chili – Born 12/20/1927-Prospect Park, NJ. Passed after an illness 9/12/2019. Predeceased by his wife, Winifred and his grandson, Benjamin Neale Hoffmann. Survived by his son, Douglas (Georgiana); daughters, Kathi and Patricia (Ken) Hoffmann; grandchildren, Matthew (Meaghan) Hoffmann, Gary (Crystal) Hoffmann, Jeffrey Sweetman, Declan Ryan and Shea Ryan and Ashley Dorr; great-granddaughters, Ada Grace Winifred, Jeana, Raina and Sophie Hoffmann; many cousins, nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews in Michigan and New Jersey.

Neale graduated from NJIT’s Newark College of Engineering in 1952 and spent a 47 year career at Public Service Electric and Gas in Newark. Neale and Winnie were happily married for over 66 years.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service Tuesday 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Interment Westside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, 417 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.