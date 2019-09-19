Angelo N. Desiato

Hamlin – Monday, September 16, 2019. Predeceased by his father, Anthony Desiato and sister, Linda Desiato. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lori; son, Joseph (Melissa); mother, Roma (Pat) Cammilleri; brother, Anthony Desiato; sister, Donna (Mike) Averill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Angelo was a Navy Veteran and an engineer at Brockport College, a Top Chef Champion and loved Led Zeppelin.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC of Monroe.