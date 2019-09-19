William J. Zurowski

Spencerport – September 15, 2019, age 80. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Violet (Fischer); his children, Kimberley (Steve) Giorgio, Mary Pat (Michael) Clark, Matthew (Jodi) Zurowski & Thomas (Elli) Zurowski; 12 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Predeceasd by his parents, John & Agnes Zurowski and sister, Barbara Thesing. William was a retiree of Dolomite Products in Rochester.

All are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Spencerport. Private Interment St. John Cemetery. Consider a donation in memory of William to St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, 417 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.