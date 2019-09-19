- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 4 days ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 4 days ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 4 days ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 2 weeks ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 3 weeks ago
William J. Zurowski
Spencerport – September 15, 2019, age 80. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Violet (Fischer); his children, Kimberley (Steve) Giorgio, Mary Pat (Michael) Clark, Matthew (Jodi) Zurowski & Thomas (Elli) Zurowski; 12 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Predeceasd by his parents, John & Agnes Zurowski and sister, Barbara Thesing. William was a retiree of Dolomite Products in Rochester.
All are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Spencerport. Private Interment St. John Cemetery. Consider a donation in memory of William to St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, 417 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.