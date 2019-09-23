Beverly J. Bianchi

Greece – September 11, 2019, age 81. Survived by her daughter, Melanie (Jeremy Burton) Bianchi; sister, Kathryn Bianchi-Schneible; sister-in-law, Patricia Bianchi; grandchildren, Jayson (Arianna Heveron) Pfenninger, Hailey Verstreate; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ava & Ivy; several nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her siblings, Samuel Bianchi & Barbara (Stanley) Kowalski.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 2-4 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

