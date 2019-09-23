Don't miss
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 3 days ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 3 days ago
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 1 week ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 1 week ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 1 week ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 2 weeks ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 3 weeks ago
Glenn F. Hawn “Sandy”
By Admin on September 23, 2019
Spencerport – Passed away on September 20, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Glenn & Cora Hawn; Tom & Steven Schlonski. Sandy is survived by his daughters, Christie Hawn and Samantha (fiance, Nate) Hawn; grandsons, Ricky Goodrich, Brandon Sampel and Christian Hawn; sister, Donna Schlonski; brother, Tom Hawn; nieces and nephews. To light a candle in his memory, please visit walkerbrothersfh.com
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.