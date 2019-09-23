Glenn F. Hawn “Sandy”

Spencerport – Passed away on September 20, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Glenn & Cora Hawn; Tom & Steven Schlonski. Sandy is survived by his daughters, Christie Hawn and Samantha (fiance, Nate) Hawn; grandsons, Ricky Goodrich, Brandon Sampel and Christian Hawn; sister, Donna Schlonski; brother, Tom Hawn; nieces and nephews. To light a candle in his memory, please visit walkerbrothersfh.com

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.