Nicholas “Nick” Zigarowicz

Hilton – After a brief illness, Nick passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Predeceased by his son, Michael; and his parents, Ed & Helen. Survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Debbie; his children, Tim (Laura) Zigarowicz, Amy (Jeff) Keenan and Adam (Jaime) Zigarowicz; grandchildren, Evan, Hannah, Nadia, Sophia and Lena; brother, Ed Zigarowicz; sisters, Helen (Kevin) Phalen, Gracie (Curtis) Riley, Georgianne (Tony Koscumb) Zigarowicz, and Katy Jones; mother-in-law, Joyce Davis; brother-in-law, Jack Davis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nick retired from Kodak and continued to be the “guy to call;” he was a jack-of-all-trades. He had a zest for life and infectious sense of humor. He was the best husband, best father, best brother and best friend to all who loved him.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 22, 2 – 5 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave. in Hilton where a Service will be held at 5 PM after calling.

Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make contributions to the Lipson Cancer Center or the UR Medicine Stroke Center in Nick’s memory.