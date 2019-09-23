Hilton – September 19, 2019, age 28. Predeceased by his brother, Victor Rex. Survived by his mother, Gina (Kyle) Kruspe; his father, Kevin Davis; grandparents, John Davis, Sharon (Forest) Hanes, Heather Kruspe, & Harry (Mema) Griswold; siblings, Alex (Dez Benedict) Kruspe, Allyson Kruspe, Jordain, Justin, & Joshua (Jessica Putvin) Davis; girlfriend, Lexi Dito; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Leo Church, Hilton. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neuro Critical Care Fund at UR.