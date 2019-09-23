- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 3 days ago
William R. Stultz “Bill”
Spencerport – Suddenly Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at age 65. Predeceased by his son, Robert. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna; daughter, Laura (Jeremy) Hulbert; grandsons, Jackson and Jordan Hulbert; sister, Susan (Nathan) Gabbert; mother-in-law, Esther Fiege; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce (Tom) Brooks, Randy (Cindy) Fiege, Jim (Tammy) Fiege, Andrea (Don) Scott and Brad (Julie) Fiege; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Bill was a retired Churchville-Chili School teacher. He was on the ski patrol for over 20 years at Hunt Hollow Ski Club. He loved to travel, and cherished his times being a “Papa” to his grandsons.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held Wednesday 1 PM at Northhampton Park (Ski Lodge), 100 Hubbell Rd., Spencerport, NY 14559. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rob Stultz Memorial Fund, PO Box 86, 2775 Spencerport Rd., Spencerport, NY 14559.