Brendan T. Ratcliffe

Hamlin – Passed away on Monday September 23, 2019 at the age of 18. Predeceased by his grandfather Richard Noble. He is survived by his loving parents Heather and Scott Ratcliffe, brothers Austin and Colin Ratcliffe, grandparents Delores Noble and Michael (Nancy) Ratcliffe, aunt Robin Lamb, uncle Charles (Cara) Noble, cousins Sarah, Haylee and Mackenzie.

Family will receive friends on Friday September 27th from 4:30-5:30 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a funeral service will follow at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Heritage Christian Services or Lifetime Assistance Inc.