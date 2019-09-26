Spencerport – July 17, 2019, at age 74, Dale Lewis Kenyon, of Bonita Springs FL, formerly of Hilton. Predeceased by his father, Lew Kenyon and mother, Sally Kenyon. He is survived by his brother, Don (Juliet) Kenyon of Hilton; niece, Terri Cooper and nephew, Mike Kenyon, both of Rochester; aunt, Noreen Kenyon of Eaton, CO; ex-wife Wendy Curtis Kenyon of Spencerport. To light a candle of remembrance, visit: walkerbrothersfh.com

Dale was a NY State All Champion Wrestler at Spencerport High School and a two-year Monroe County Champion Wrestler. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, playing golf and softball leagues. Dale was a happy guy who enjoyed making others laugh. He is one of four boys in the family that excelled in all sports and competition, buit on their father, who was a 4 year varsity athlete at Syracuse University and a retired engineer and also on their mother, a nurse, who even after retiring as a LPN, enjoyed helping friends and neighbors.

Dale’s Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11AM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport. Interment is private.