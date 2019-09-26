Hamlin – Norbert James Tooley “Norbey”, age 57, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born October 31, 1961 in Rochester to the late Walter and Agnes Tooley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Leo, Michael, and Timothy.

Norbey is survived by his children, Troy (Melissa) Tooley, Torry Tooley, Brandy Tooley, Colt (Erin) Tooley, mother of his children, Penny, grandson, Paxton, siblings, Pat (Donna) Tooley, Grace (Louis) Cordaro, Doris (Edward) Rozek, Amy (David) Kujawsky, Janet Tooley, Nancy Spidle, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY 14470 on Saturday, September 28th from 12:00-2:00pm where his Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions in Norbey’s name may be made to the Crusaders Motorcycle Club 3312 Culvert Rd. Medina, NY 14103.