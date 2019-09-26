Don't miss
Susan M. Buscemi (Kretchmer)
By Admin on September 26, 2019
Gates – Monday, September 16, 2019. Predeceased by parents, William and Mary and brother, Bob Kretchmer. Survived by her daughter, Myndee; brothers, Bill (Sharon), John, Ed (Karen); several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 11-2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lollypop Farm. For more info on Susan please go to: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com