Susan M. Buscemi (Kretchmer)

Gates – Monday, September 16, 2019. Predeceased by parents, William and Mary and brother, Bob Kretchmer. Survived by her daughter, Myndee; brothers, Bill (Sharon), John, Ed (Karen); several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 11-2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lollypop Farm. For more info on Susan please go to: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com