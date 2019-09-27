Armand L. Dumont

Spencerport – September 25, 2019, at age 87. Pre-deceased by his wife, Ruth; son, Mark; daughter, Joanna; granddaughter, Chrysta. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Charlie) Emler; son, Paul (Camie) Dumont; grandchildren, Kelli (Kory) Connor, Charlie Emler, David Emler, Stephen (Laura) Emler; great grandchildren, Avery, Charlie, Matthew, Lucy. Armand is an US Airforce Veteran; Knights of Columbus 4th degree Grand Knight, and member of American Legion Post 330. To light a candle of remembrance, visit: walkerbrothersfh.com.

Armand’s visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport, NY. His funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 am, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St, Spencerport, NY 14559. Interment in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association , 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607, in Armand’s memory.