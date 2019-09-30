Gregory L. Schickler

Churchville – September 26, 2019 at age 74. Predeceased by his sisters, Juanita Batz and Janet McKay. He is survived by his wife, Connie Schickler; children, Darla (Tim) Sherrier, Erick Schickler; grandchildren, Cameron & Brittany; brothers & sisters, Bruce (Judy) Schickler, Bonnie (Bob) Weidman, Judith Johnson, Sandy (George) Goodman; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Pat Nothnagle, Barb (Carl) Fitzsimmons, Gail (Bill) Lembach, Larry (Dawn) Heffer. Greg was a Welder Fabricator and an avid Street Rodder. The family wishes to extend a special thank to the staff on the 6th floor at Wesley Gardens for their wonderful care. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Gregory’s Visitation will be on Monday September 30, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville. His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Clifton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice .