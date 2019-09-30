Thomas E. Morgan

Hilton – September 14, 2019 after 75 years of loving family, fishing, hunting, beagles and bluegrass music. He is remembered with love by his wife, Jewell; children, Todd (Donna) & Timothy (Kelly) Morgan, Tracy Morgan, Mark (Diane) & Matthew (Heidi) Aberi; brother, Michael (Gayle) Morgan; sisters, Sue (George) Campbell & Judy (Ed) Measday; grandchildren, Kacy & Morgan Handzel, Hayden Morgan, Jackie & Kate Aberi; & beloved dog, Lola. Also survived by several nieces & nephews; and former wife, Lyn Herring Morgan.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 5th, 10 AM – 1 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where Tom’s Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Tom to the Craig Goodrich Hamlin Dog Shelter, 80 Railroad Avenue, Hamlin, NY 14464 or U of R Hospice, 2180 Empire Boulevard, Webster, NY 14580 or a charity of your choice .